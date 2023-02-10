fallbrook

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Plant Nursery in Fallbrook: San Diego Sheriff's Department

By Rafael Avitabile

Deputies responding to a shooting at a plant nursery in Fallbrook on Feb. 10, 2023.
Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a plant nursery in Fallbrook that left at least two others injured.

SkyRanger 7 flew over Atkins Nursery on Reche Road and saw dozens of patrol cars and fire department vehicles on and outside of the property. There appeared to be a body covered by a tarp in the parking lot, and medics were seen taking another person away on a stretcher.

North County Fire Protection District Capt. John Choi confirmed one person was killed and at least two others were taken from the scene to a hospital by ambulance.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

