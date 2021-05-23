2 Shot Accidentally Inside Their Car: Sheriff's Dept.

Police in Imperial Beach made a surprising discovery when they pulled over a car shortly before midnight.

Deputies said they noticed a vehicle driving erratically near Palm Avenue and Delaware Street. After it nearly hit an ambulance, the deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled. Soon after, the car pulled over, however, and deputies discovered that two occupants of the vehicle had been shot.

Deputies said they were told that one of the victims, who are 20 and 17 and years old, had accidentally fired a gun in the car while they were driving, striking them both.

The pair were brought to a nearby hospital. The condition of the victims is not known.