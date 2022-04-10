SDPD

2 San Diego Police Officers Injured, 1 Hospitalized After Gaslamp Quarter Assault

By Aleah Jarin

A San Diego police officer is in the hospital after suffering serious injuries during an assault in Gaslamp early Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki, officers responded to a fight in progress in the Gaslamp Quarter near Fifth Avenue and F Street around 2 a.m.

Police said at least two officers were assaulted and injured. A police sergeant was transported to a local hospital for their injuries and is still receiving medical care, Sharki said.

Multiple arrests were made, including the suspect who attacked the police sergeant.

No other information was immediately available.

