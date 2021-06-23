2 San Diego Deputies Who Fatally Shot Man in Encinitas ID'd

Two San Diego County Sheriff's deputies who fatally shot a man in Encinitas were identified by the department on Wednesday.

Deputies Sean Zappia and James Clone were called to respond to a report of a suspicious person in a neighborhood north of Leucadia Boulevard and west of Interstate 5 on June 18.

After arriving on the scene, the deputies encountered a man -- later identified as 40-year-old Eric Scott Anderson -- on a hillside. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, at some point during their interaction, Anderson pulled out a gun.

A deputy with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting in Encinitas Friday. No deputies were hurt. NBC 7's Audra Stafford shares what we know, so far, live from the scene.

Two deputies fired shots, striking the man at least once, SDSO said.

The department released the below photo of the weapon but did not release any further information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Deputy Zappia has been an SDSO deputy for nearly 10 years and Deputy Cline has been with the department for nearly 7. Both are assigned to the department's North Coastal substation.

Neither were injured in the altercation, SDSO said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.