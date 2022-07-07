USS Mustin

2 Sailors Injured by Gas Leak Aboard USS Mustin Docked in San Diego

USS Mustin is undergoing routine maintenance at a shipyard near Naval Base San Diego

By City News Service

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2015) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) is on patrol in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman David Flewellyn/Released)
Seaman David Flewellyn. US Navy

Two Navy sailors were injured Thursday during a gas leak aboard a guided-missile destroyer undergoing routine maintenance at a shipyard near Naval Base San Diego.

The escape of hazardous fumes on the USS Mustin at BAE Systems on Belt Street in Barrio Logan was reported about 10 a.m., Navy spokesman Lt. Ronan Williams said.

Emergency crews had the leak under control by shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Paramedics treated two sailors for trauma of undisclosed nature and severity at the scene, then took one of them to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for further care and evaluation.

Though it was not immediately clear what type of chemical vapors escaped aboard the ship, the "source of the leak was found and isolated, and both (affected) spaces were found to be safe for entry," according to Williams.

"The incident remains under investigation," he said in the late afternoon.

