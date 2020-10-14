OCEANSIDE

2 Residents Suffer Burn Injuries When Mobile Home Catches Fire in Oceanside

By City News Service

Two residents suffered burn injuries when their mobile home caught fire at an Oceanside mobile home park, authorities said Wednesday.

The blaze was reported shortly after 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Blue Springs Lane in the Cavalier Mobile Estates, off Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure, Specht said. Crews battled the blaze and had it knocked down within about 20 minutes.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Stays in Tier 2, Outbreak Reported in K-12 Setting

presidential election Oct 5

Election Guide 2020: What to Know About Voting in San Diego County

Two residents -- a man and a boy -- were airlifted to the UC San Diego Regional Burn Center for treatment of burn injuries, he said. A neighbor told fire personnel the two victims escaped the house through a window.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDEfireinjuryMOBILE HOME
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us