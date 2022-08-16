2 Pulled Out of House Fire in Escondido

Two people were pulled out of a burning house Tuesday in Escondido and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The fire was reported by a neighbor at around 5 p.m. along W. 11th Avenue near S. Orange Street according to the Escondido Police Department.

Two victims pulled out of the home have life-threatening injuries, according to EPD.

The Escondido Fire Department fought the blaze alongside the Rancho Santa Fe and San Marcos fire departments.

Investigators have not yet found the cause of the fire, EFD spokesperson Jeff Murdock said.

Orange St. was closed between 9th and 13th avenues.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.