2 People Shot in Truck Near Valle Lindo Park in Chula Vista; Later Died at Hospital

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police Wednesday were investigating the shooting deaths of two people who were found unconscious in a pickup after crashing into a parked van in Chula Vista and who later died at a hospital.

Chula Vista police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the department.

Officers found an unconscious driver and passenger, both suffering from gunshot wounds, inside the crashed pickup in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue.

Both people were taken to a hospital, where they died, police said.According to police, the shooting occurred at Valle Lindo Park, which is one block from the location where the pickup crashed. Sgt. Anthony Molina said the people in the pickup were fleeing the scene of the shooting when they crashed into the parked van.

There was no immediate word on possible suspects or a motive for the shooting.

The names of the deceased were withheld pending notification of relatives.

