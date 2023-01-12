2 People Jump Out of Woman's Trunk When She Pulls Over to Investigate Noise in San Diego

A woman called police Thursday morning after she opened her trunk to find a man and a woman inside.

San Diego police said the woman crossed the southern border into the U.S. early Thursday and heard a noise while driving. So, she pulled over in the parking lot of the Qualcomm building in Sorrento Valley just before 5 a.m.

That's when she popped open her trunk to find two people inside, SDPD said. The driver called police and officers began a search for the two individuals, believed to be in their 50s. They were not located.

It is unclear when the passengers entered the trunk of the woman's vehicle and whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection were to be called to investigate if the passengers came from Mexico. SDPD said the driver was cooperating with police.