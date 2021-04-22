Escondido

2 People Hospitalized in Suspected DUI Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Escondido

CHP said they believe the vehicle the suspected DUI driver was in was stolen

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities are investigating after a suspected DUI driver in a possibly stolen vehicle crashed into a semi-truck Thursday morning in Escondido, resulting in two people being hospitalized.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15, where a Ford Fusion crashed into the rear of a semi-truck, according to the California Highway Patrol. The semi-truck was in another lane when the Ford crashed into its back.

CHP said the Ford’s occupants included a 32-year-old Lemon Grove man who drove the car and a 32-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat. Both occupants were taken to an area hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was OK, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol said they believe the Ford’s driver was under the influence at the time of the crash. Authorities added that the vehicle was suspected to be stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

