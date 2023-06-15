1 killed, another critically injured after fire breaks out in Escondido home

One person was killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday when a fire broke out at a home in Escondido, where firefighters are continuing to battle the stubborn flames.

The fire was reported sometime around 2:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Alexander Drive. Upon arrival, crews immediately requested more support and elevated the blaze to a second-alarm fire.

A man who authorities described as elderly was outside the home when firefighters arrived, according to Jeff Murdock, public information officer for the Escondido Fire Department. He notified crews that his wife was still inside the burning home and first responders were able to pull her out of the house.

Both the man and his wife were rushed to nearby hospitals. One of the residents later died of their injuries and the surviving victim is in critical condition, according to Lt. Matthew Carpenter of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Officials have not released the name of the person who died in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.