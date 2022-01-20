San Diego

2 Pedestrians Struck, Killed While Crossing Harbor Drive in Point Loma

By City News Service

Two pedestrians died after being struck by a car in Point Loma, police said Thursday.

A man in an unidentified vehicle was traveling at high speeds when he struck two people crossing the street in the 5000 block of North Harbor Drive around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Port of San Diego Harbor Police.


The two victims -- described only as a man and woman between the ages of 55 and 65 -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was driving the car is between the age of 35 and 45, and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

No other information was released.

