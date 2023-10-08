2 pedestrians struck by SUV while walking in Bay Park

Two women were struck by an SUV in the Bay Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

A 64-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman were walking in the southbound lane of traffic in the 1700 block of Knoxville Street when they were struck about 6:55 p.m. Saturday by a southbound 2013 Toyota Venza driven by a 79-year-old woman, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Police said drunken driving was not a factor in the crash.

Paramedics rushed one of the pedestrians to a hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The other woman had complaints of pain.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.