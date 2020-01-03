3 Pedestrians Hit by Car on Sports Arena Blvd

Three pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run Friday night on Sports Arena Boulevard minutes after a sporting event at the Sports Arena ended.

All three pedestrians were taken to UC San Diego Hospital with unknown injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect vehicle was located by Harbor Police a short time after on Shelter Island Drive, SDPD said.

A San Diego Gulls game at the Sports Arena concluded minutes before the collision. It is unknown if the pedestrians or the suspect driver were at the game.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.