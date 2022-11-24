2 Pedestrians Hit by Car and Killed Thanksgiving Night in Oceanside

Two pedestrians were struck by a car and killed Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, according to police.

Investigators believe the pedestrians were running across Oceanside Boulevard just west of Interstate 5 at around 8:30 p.m. when they were hit.

The female driver stopped at the scene and was not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, the Oceanside Police Department said.

Oceanside Boulevard was closed between I-5 and Goat Hill Drive for several hours overnight.

The victims have not been identified.

This story will be updated when more information is released.