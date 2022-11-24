OCEANSIDE

2 Pedestrians Hit by Car and Killed Thanksgiving Night in Oceanside

By Rafael Avitabile

NBC 7

Two pedestrians were struck by a car and killed Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, according to police.

Investigators believe the pedestrians were running across Oceanside Boulevard just west of Interstate 5 at around 8:30 p.m. when they were hit.

The female driver stopped at the scene and was not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, the Oceanside Police Department said.

Oceanside Boulevard was closed between I-5 and Goat Hill Drive for several hours overnight.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The victims have not been identified.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us