San Ysidro

2 more bodies found in Tijuana River channel near San Ysidro Port of Entry

By NBC 7 Staff

The Tijuana River on Feb. 22, 2024.
nbc 7

Two bodies were found in a channel near the San Ysidro Port of Entry Thursday, marking the third time this month San Diego rescue crews have been called to retrieve bodies from the area.

Little information was given about the two bodies that were found in the Tijuana River near Dairy Mart Road and Clearwater Way, according to San Diego police. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were working to retrieve the bodies Thursday morning.

On Feb. 13, another body was found in the same area by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and a week earlier a man died while attempting to cross into the U.S., according to officials. The former has not yet been identified and the latter was identified as a 61-year-old man from West Africa who was part of a group of migrants attempting to cross an engorged Tijuana River.

On Feb. 12, a man's body was found in a van that went up in flames at the nearby athletic facility in the 2600 block of Sunset Avenue. The man has not yet been identified and the cause of death remains under investigation.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Related stories from NBC 7 San Diego

Tijuana River Valley Feb 12

Man’s body found sticking out of burning van in Tijuana River Valley

Coronado Sep 1, 2023

Federal help on the way for cross-border sewage crisis in San Diego County

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

San Ysidro
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us