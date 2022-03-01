SERRA MESA

2 Men in Custody in Connection With Hotel Pipe Bomb Blast

By City News Service

Two people of interest shown on surveillance camera after an explosive device was detonated inside the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Serra Mesa on Feb. 24, 2022.
San Diego Police Department

Two men were in custody Tuesday in connection with the detonation of a pipe bomb at a Serra Mesa hotel.

The device was set off at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Four Points by Sheraton, 8110 Aero Drive, near Kearny Villa Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and the hotel property sustained only minor damage.

Grover Preston Everett, 39, and Hans Jurgen Sarda, 30, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a destructive device, detonating a destructive device, and other associated offenses. Sarda was also arrested on an alleged outstanding warrant from an unrelated incident.

Lt. Adam Sharki said that tips from the public led investigators to the suspects.

"The SDPD and FBI thanks the public and Crime Stoppers for their help in solving this crime and reminds everyone, `If you see something, say something,"' Sharki said in a statement.


