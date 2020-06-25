Poway Unified School District

2 Learning Models to Be Presented for Poway Unified's Return to School Plan

Parents will have the opportunity to choose between the two models in a survey next month

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Generic Student Generic Class Generic School
NBC News

Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will present on Thursday two possible learning models parents can select for their children for the 2020-2021 school year.

After hearing from parents and staff via surveys, PUSD determined some students were eager to return to in-person classes while others preferred to stay home and continue with distance learning. The district considered a blended model of the two, but it determined the plan would not be feasible due to its cost and impact on students.

For that reason, PUSD will present two possible learning models for students, parents and staff to consider, according to the meeting’s agenda. One learning model will allow students to continue learning from home with daily interaction with their teacher online. The other model will be on-campus learning with safety guidelines in place that satisfy state and county protocols.

Local

San Diego County Jun 20

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Reports Most New Cases in Single Day

San Diego 37 mins ago

San Diego Nurse Travels to COVID-19 Hotspot in Illinois

Parents will have the opportunity to select which model they would prefer for each individual child in a survey that will be sent in July.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Viewers interested in watching the meeting can click here for the livestream.

This article tagged under:

Poway Unified School DistrictPowaydistance learningback to schoolPUSD
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us