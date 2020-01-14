Wrong-Way Crash in Carlsbad Kills 2, Including Possible Service Member: CHP

A head-on crash in North County San Diego, reportedly involving a driver in a pursuit with police, left two people dead and two cars unrecognizable on Interstate 5.

The grisly crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 when a wrong-way driver in a black truck slammed into a silver sedan near the Las Flores exit just after midnight.

The crash killed both the driver of the black truck, a 42-year-old man from San Diego, and the driver of the sedan, potentially a 19-year-old military service member from Utah, according to his identification card, a CHP said.

"We could see, as soon as he passed us, he crashed and just a big explosion, just bad," said witness Zack Laea. "He was going so fast, though, just in the wrong way."

A third person, a 35-year-old from San Diego who was a passenger in the black truck, was also injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. The person's current condition was not known.

The impact of the crash mangled both vehicles and sent the black truck onto the center divide, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down the freeway for hours to tend to the scene.

"We called in as soon as we could, yeah it was bad. It went by so quick though," CHP said.

It was not clear of drugs or alcohol were considered factors in the crash or what caused the driver to enter the freeway in the wrong direction in the first place.

A pursuit was reported in the area just before the crash but CHP has not yet confirmed if they were involved.

An investigation is ongoing and shut down northbound I-5 near Las Flores Drive for hours. Drivers were being re-routed onto the Carlsbad Village Drive exit and around the crash. It was not clear when lanes would reopen.

No other information was available.