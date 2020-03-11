car crash

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on I-5 Near Downtown; Traffic Impacted

Details on what led up to the fatal incident were not immediately clear

By Melissa Adan and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Two people were killed early Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in a wrong-way crash on I-5 near Downtown San Diego.

All northbound lanes of the Interstate 5 near downtown are shut down as authorities investigate the scene of a deadly wrong-way collision that killed two people overnight.

The crash happened sometime around 1 a.m. when two black sedans collided head-on on the interstate, according to the California Highway Patrol.  One man and one woman in separate cars were killed in the crash.

Video from the scene showed the two vehicles with extensive damage and debris scattered across the interstate as investigators assessed the scene.

All northbound lanes from 6th Street to Hawthorn are shut down for the investigation and traffic is being diverted off the sixth and SR-163. CHP said it hopes to reopen the lanes at about 6 a.m.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. The identities of the two drivers involved in the incident have not been released.

