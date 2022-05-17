2 Killed in Point Loma, San Diego Police Investigate as Murder-Suicide

San Diego police detectives were investigating the deaths of a couple in their 80s at a home in Point Loma as a possible murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call at a home near Nimitz Boulevard and Rosecrans Street at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Inside the home, police found an 86-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced the couple dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the two were husband and wife. It is also believed that the man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself, police said.

While both have been identified, their names were not released.