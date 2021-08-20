2 Killed After Car Slams Into Tree in Rancho Bernardo

Two men were killed in a crash in San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo community early Friday after their car plowed into a tree, the impact trapping them inside their vehicle.

San Diego Police Department Sgt. Nick Browder said the deadly crash happened just after 12:45 a.m. at 16450 Bernardo Heights Parkway, just east of Interstate 15.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two men were in a Mercedes when the driver slammed into a tree.

The driver and his passenger were trapped inside their mangled car for about 20 minutes. Emergency crews had to split the car in half to remove the men from inside.

They were then rushed to local hospitals, but both died, Browder confirmed.

The names of the men have not yet been released by officials.

The investigation is ongoing; as of 5 a.m. Friday, no details had been released about what may have led up to the deadly crash.