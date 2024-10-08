2 killed, 3rd fought for life in 3 separate attacks on Oceanside homeless: Police

A law enforcement official in North County said on Tuesday that two unhoused individuals were killed in the past three weeks, and another person had survived a third violent attack.

Two of the attacks, the first and the most recent, involved people living in the riverbed in Oceanside, Oceanside police chief Kedrick Sadler said; a third victim was found near the railroad tracks.

The first attack occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 4:17 a.m. when a victim was stabbed repeatedly near the Coast Highway and San Luis Rey Riverbed. They managed to survive their injuries, Sadler said.

This past weekend, the violence was even worse, when somebody was beaten to death on Saturday near the railroad tracks close to Oceanside Boulevard. Police were notified about the attack at 4:44 p.m., Sadler said. Another victim was fatally attacked on Sunday.

"At 11:29 a.m., an Oceanside Police officer was flagged down [about a body] in the area of the San Luis Rey Riverbed west of I-5 highway near the San Luis Rey Bicycle Path," Sadler said. "Officers conducted a search of the area and located a deceased male in the brush."

That person had also been beaten to death, according to Sadler.

The police chief said there was no information available about the suspect or suspects at this time. While Sadler said it was unknown if the attacks were related, he did say law enforcement was alarmed they had all occurred during a relatively short period of time within 1.5 miles of one another.

"At this time, we don't have any information that they are connected," Sadler said, demurring when asked whether any surveillance video had been discovered connected to the incidents.

Later, Sadler said investigators were unsure if one person or persons were responsible for the attacks, adding that the series of attacks was the first of its kind he was aware of in recent years.

The victim from the first attack who survived was interviewed by police, according to the chief, but the department is not releasing the information gathered from that interview at this time.

Investigators are withholding the names of the victims as well, Sadler said.

Although police in Oceanside will be increasing patrols in areas throughout the city where the homeless are known to congregate, they are also urging them to stay together, be vigilant and avoid sleeping alone.

"There's safety in numbers, and looking out for one another can make a significant difference," Sadler said.

Homeless outreach team members will also be in the areas near the attacks to inform any unhoused people about the incidents that have taken place nearby.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call Det. Sgt. David Estrada of OPD's investigations division at 760-435-4698.