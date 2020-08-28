2 Killed, 3 Injured in Army Training Incident Near Coronado

A pair of soldiers were killed and three others hurt during some sort of training accident near Coronado on Thursday, according to a U.S. Army Special Operations representative.

The soldiers involved in the incident, which involved an aircraft, were assigned to an element of the Army's Special Operations Command, the representative added.

An investigation of the accident has been begun, the Army representative said, and the site of the incident has been secured.

"Our sincere condolences go out the families and friends of the deceased," said the Army in a statement sent to NBC 7 on Friday morning.

Officials have not yet released the identities of those involved, pending the notification of next of kin.

Coronado is the site of Naval Station North Island, which is predominantly a military site associated with the U.S. Navy, and is also home to the Navy's elite SEAL teams, who train on and around the island.

More information will be released about the incident after the families of the soldiers are contacted, officials said.

