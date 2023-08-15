2 kidnapping attempts under investigation in Tierrasanta, San Diego police say

San Diego police are investigating after two recent kidnapping attempts in the Tierrasanta area of San Diego.

The most recent kidnapping attempt happened last Friday at about 1:30 p.m. at the Snook Street playground off of Bordelon Street. A white car approached a 9-year-old girl, rolled down the window and asked the girl to take some candy, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

SDPD's investigation into the incident alerted authorities to another similar attempt that happened exactly one week prior just a few streets away.

On Aug. 4, as a boy was retrieving mail from the communal mailbox on Laffey Court, a man in a white car drove up behind the boy, got our of the car and "reached out his hands in a hugging motion," Sharki said. The boy's mom, who was watching the boy, yelled when she saw this happen and the man took off.

No injuries were reported in either case.

It was not immediately clear if police suspect the same individual in both cases. In the most recent case, the man was described as an "older" man with a beard who was wearing a hat and sunglasses at the time.

In the Aug. 4 case, the description was much more detailed. The man is believed to be 25-29 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches and 175 pounds with brown hair in a "high and tight cut." The man had a one-inch scar on the right side of his chin and was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and jeans at the time of the incident. The vehicle was described as a 90s to 2000s honda "with a weathered look."

San Diego police asked anyone with information to contact Easter Division detectives, who are investigating the case. Tips can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers.