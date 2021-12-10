2 Injured After Car Strikes SDG&E Crew on Miramar Road

Westbound lanes of Miramar Road are blocked at Carroll Road after a car crashed into a San Diego Gas & Electric crew.

The collision at 8:24 p.m. left two people with injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department. One of the victims suffered minor injuries and the condition of the second was unknown, SDPD said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The crash also caused a diesel fuel spill, and a Hazmat crew had to be called to the scene to clean the gas.

Officers are turning westbound traffic around, and SDPD said the road would be closed for at least a couple of hours.