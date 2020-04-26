San Diego Convention Center

2 Homeless Individuals at Convention Center Test Positive for COVID-19

Out of the 660 tests that have been administered only two have come back positive, the county said

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

san diego convention center prepped
NBC 7

Two individuals at the emergency homeless shelter at the San Diego Convention Center tested positive for COVID-19, the City of San Diego said.

Testing began on April 16 to identify asymptomatic residents, staff, or volunteers who may be infected but show no symptoms. Out of the 660 tests that have been administered only two have come back positive, the city said.

Public health investigators are working with shelter staff to determine if there are any significant exposures at the Convention Center that may call for retesting or evaluations, the city said.

Local

San Diego County Apr 25

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 9 Additional Deaths, Modified Public Health Order

Aztecs 7 mins ago

SDSU’s Mitchell Declares for NBA Draft

One individual was taken to a local hotel managed by the county of San Diego. The second individual left the facility after attempts to counsel and coordinate transportation to a hotel room to isolate, the city said.

“A Public Health Order for isolation has been issued for this individual. Homeless Outreach Teams and shelter providers will isolate this person as soon as they are located,” the city said in a release.

Operation Shelter to Home launched on April 1 by moving homeless individuals sheltered at several facilities, including the Alpha Project, Veterans Village of San Diego, and Father Joe's Villages.

Convention Center Housing 800+ Homeless Individuals Following Completion of 1st Phase

Mayor Faulconer said the goal is to bring the total number of residents to 1,500.

A total of 663 tests have been administered at the convention center.

  • 458 shelter clients
  • 205 staff or volunteers
  • 2 positives
  • All other test results – representing 99% of the total tests administered – have come back negative with a few deemed indeterminant (swab sample was inadequate, and retesting is needed)

“All the planning and precautions we’ve taken at the convention center were to ensure that all our shelter residents remain healthy,” said Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless. “This was no different. Our teams followed all of the guidance issued by public health officials to isolate and prevent the spread of this illness to this vulnerable population. We will continue to monitor and test everyone to keep this shelter a safe place during this difficult time.”

This article tagged under:

San Diego Convention CenterSan Diego Countyhomeless shelteroperation shelter to home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us