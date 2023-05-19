2 Hurt in North Park Fire Sparked By Charging Scooter

San Diego Fire-Rescue was called out Thursday night to a fire in North Park.

The fire was sparked by a scooter inside the home that caught fire, officials told NBC 7.

The blaze began a little before 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Idaho Street, according to San Diego police. By the time officers arrived, the fire was out but smoke had filled the apartment.

Two people were injured by the fire. A woman inside the home was burned, and a man suffered smoke inhalation. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.