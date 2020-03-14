2 Health Workers at UC San Diego Health Test Positive for COVID-19

Two health workers at UC San Diego Health have tested positive for COVID-19, due to exposure and infection in the community, according to UC San Diego Health.

Both workers are recuperating at home and are doing well, UC San Diego Health said.

The health system said they have launched an extensive effort to identify any patients or health system colleagues who may have been in recent contact with either of the two health workers.

Both workers requested medical assessment after exhibiting key respiratory symptoms, and were tested, UC San Diego Health said.

UC San Diego Health said the following in a release:

"We take this responsibility and the current situation extremely seriously, and understand the increased concern regarding potential exposure and its implications for one’s health and that of loved ones. Every step is being taken to reinforce current protective measures designed to ensure continued outstanding patient care in a safe environment."

The health system has not released which department these two workers were based in.

UC San Diego Health is one of five academic medical centers within the 10-campus University of California system.

