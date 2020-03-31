2 Firefighters Injured Battling Overnight Garage Fire in El Cajon

Two firefighters were hospitalized early Tuesday after battling an overnight blaze at a home in El Cajon, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

At about 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire on the 1300 block of Helix View. Upon arrival, crews saw a detached garage “well-involved with fire” and declared a second alarm.

The flames extended to the main body of the home and into the attic, authorities said.

A partial building collapse occurred in the garage, resulting in two firefighters suffering from minor injuries. Both firefighters were taken to UC San Diego Hospital and have since been released.

The blaze caused an estimated $400,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.