2 East County School Districts to Begin Blended Learning Model

A couple of East County school districts will welcome back students to their classrooms on Monday a part of a blended learning model.

Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) and Santee School District will begin its hybrid learning model, which involves distance learning and minimal in-person learning, on Monday. Parents who would prefer to have their children stick solely to virtual learning will be able to remain with distance learning.

Students in grades 1 to 8 at Santee School District can participate in the district’s new AM/PM hybrid model, which calls for up to 15 students to appear for in-person instruction for 2.75 hours a day.

To prevent too many students from being in one classroom at a time, the Santee students will be broken up into two cohorts. One group will arrive in the early morning while the second group arrives later in the morning after the first set of students leave. In between cohorts, classrooms will be cleaned and sanitized.

Meanwhile, GUHSD students will return as part of the school’s Level 2 of reopening. In this level, 25% of students will have in-person instruction for one day a week and continue with distance learning the remaining four days.

In a letter to parents and students, GUHSD Superintendent Theresa Kemper said students will be assigned to an attendance group that will tell them what day to go to school. School principals were set to contact households with more information on this transition.

Schools in San Diego County closed down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In August, dozens of elementary schools in the region had waivers approved to reopen.