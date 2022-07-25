earthquake

2 Earthquakes Near Ensenada Rattle Parts of San Diego County

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

earthquake generic
Getty Images

Two earthquakes were recorded in Baja California early Monday within 20 minutes from each other, rattling parts of southern San Diego County in the process.

The first temblor was recorded as a preliminary 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 4:09 a.m. near El Sauzal, about 60 miles south from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second shaker was recorded as a preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake at 4:21 a.m., also near El Sauzal, the agency said.

At least 200 people reported feeling the second temblor to the agency.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage in connection with the early morning temblors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

earthquakeSan DiegoSan Diego CountySouth BayBaja California
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us