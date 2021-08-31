2 Drivers Hospitalized in Pair of Shootings on San Diego Freeways

Two people were injured early Tuesday in a pair of shootings on local freeways that occurred just a few minutes and miles apart, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 2:15 a.m., a woman traveling on northbound Interstate 805 near the Logan Avenue bridge was shot from behind. Authorities said she was hurt in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital.

A short time later, another driver traveling east on State Route 94 was also shot from behind near College Avenue. That person also suffered injuries by the gunfire and was hospitalized as a result.

The severity of the victims’ injuries is unclear, and it is not known why they were targeted. Authorities are investigating to determine if the shootings were connected.

Both freeways were closed briefly for the investigation but have since fully reopened.

A detailed description of the shooter or shooters and vehicle(s) involved in the violence was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.