2 dozen motorcyclists pulled over in large-scale stop that shut down I-15

Dozens of motorcyclists were stopped late Thursday in a large-scale police operation on northbound Interstate 15 in Serra Mesa.

San Diego police said their officers attempted to pull over 24 motorcyclists for "moving violations" on I-15 around 10:30 p.m.

The motorcyclists didn't initially stop and when they did, the large number of riders blocked a traffic lane, which prompted authorities to shut down I-15, the agency said. Additional officers were called in to help.

Video captured the motorcyclists pulled alongside the shoulder surrounded by more than a dozen police patrol vehicles, both marked and unmarked, with flashing lights.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation led to three arrests on felony warrant and weapons charges, SDPD said. No other details were given.

The incident caused gridlock traffic. California Highway Patrol said they responded to aid with traffic control but that they were not involved in the operation.

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and the FBI to see if there were any other details related to potential charges. The DA's office referred us to SDPD and the feds have not yet responded.