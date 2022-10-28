2 Dead in Nestor Neighborhood Apartment

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead Friday in an apartment in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

The San Diego police department responded to the scene at an apartment complex off of Grove and Hollister avenue just east of Imperial Beach sometime Friday morning.

Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating. The circumstances surrounding the deaths were not yet known and no other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.