2 dead in fiery San Pasqual Valley crash

Two people are dead after a fiery two-car crash in San Pasqual Valley Sunday, police said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call about the collision on San Pasqual Road near Sunset Hills at 1:35 p.m.

A SigAlert has been issued in the area. Closures are in place from the 1300 block to the 1400 block of Tierra Del Sol and will last approximately four hours, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Video from the scene shows both cars charred from the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

An NBC 7 crew is on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it arrives.