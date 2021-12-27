2 People Dead in Fiery Chula Vista Crash

Two people died after a vehicle crashed and ignited in flames in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista, police said Monday.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday just west of Otay Lakes and the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center on Olympic Parkway.



A witness told police the vehicle was speeding when it crashed with another car and was sent off the roadway, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle on fire in brush. Chula Vista firefighters quickly put out flames.

With the fire out, firefighters were able to see inside the vehicle. Two people were found dead inside, CVPD said.

Police have not yet identified the two victims.

The CVPD has not yet determined the cause of the crash. An investigation is ongoing. CVPD asked any witnesses to contact their traffic bureau.