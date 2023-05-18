2 Dead After Motorcycle, Car Crash in Mission Bay

A motorcyclist and a passenger died when their vehicles crashed at a Mission Bay intersection Thursday afternoon, San Diego police said.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Mission Bay Drive when the black Prius, driven by a 42-year-old man, started making a right turn onto Dana Landing. The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man, tried to pass the Prius on the right and instead crashed into the vehicle, launching the man onto the intersection, SDPD said.

San Diego police arrived just before 9 a.m. and declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

There were five people inside the Prius at the time of the crash: the driver, a 39-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman and two juveniles, police said. At least one person was trapped inside the Prius vehicle and had to be extricated by medics. San Diego Fire-Rescue transported the adults to nearby hospitals.

The 39-year-old woman, who was sitting in the right front passenger's seat, died at the scene, a SDFD spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed a man and a woman holding a young child on stretchers. All appeared to be conscious at the time of transport.

Traffic lanes were shut down for an investigation but were reopened by about 1:15 p.m.

A Hazardous Materials team was also at the scene but the reason was unknown.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.