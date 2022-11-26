Imperial Beach

2 Dead After Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach Coast in Suspected Smuggling Attempt

Border Patrol is investigating this incident as they suspect this to be a smuggling attempt

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people died and others were injured after a boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach early Saturday in what Border Patrol believes was a smuggling attempt.

Lifeguards have blocked access to part of Seacoast Drive as multiple agencies responded to the scene. San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed two people died and three people were taken to a local hospital.

Border Patrol confirmed of those taken to the hospital, one was an adult and two others were minors.

As of now, it is not known how many people were on board.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Border Patrol is investigating this incident as they suspect this to be a smuggling attempt. Border Patrol told NBC 7 they believe they have identified the captain of the boat.

Four people were taken into custody, fire officials said.

No other information was available.

Local

Weekend Events 20 hours ago

Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego

Native Americans 14 hours ago

Powwows: Singing, Dancing and Sharing Native American Culture

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Imperial Beachsmuggling attempt
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us