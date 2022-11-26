2 Dead After Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach Coast in Suspected Smuggling Attempt

Two people died and others were injured after a boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach early Saturday in what Border Patrol believes was a smuggling attempt.

Lifeguards have blocked access to part of Seacoast Drive as multiple agencies responded to the scene. San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed two people died and three people were taken to a local hospital.

Border Patrol confirmed of those taken to the hospital, one was an adult and two others were minors.

As of now, it is not known how many people were on board.

Border Patrol is investigating this incident as they suspect this to be a smuggling attempt. Border Patrol told NBC 7 they believe they have identified the captain of the boat.

Four people were taken into custody, fire officials said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.