2 Dead, 5 Hospitalized in Mission Beach Head-On Car Crash

Two people died and five others were hospitalized after two cars crashed head-on around 3:15 p.m. in Mission Beach Saturday, according San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Battalion Chief Johnny Flores.

San Diego Police and SDFD responded to the incident at the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard near San Fernando Place.

A 62-year-old man was driving a Ford EcoSport southbound in the northbound lanes of Mission Boulevard, according to SDPD Officer R. Heims.

A 41-year-old man was driving a Kia Sportage northbound and both cars collided head-on in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD said.

The Kia's passenger, a 59-year-old woman, was also pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Ford's two passengers were transported to hospitals, one sustaining internal chest bleeding.

Three passengers in the Kia were moved to hospitals, one of them in critical condition with multiple injuries.

Other passengers were transported to the hospital and had minor injuries, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to police.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is leading the investigation and the scene will remain in place for about four to six hours, investigators said.

Battalion Chief Flores encouraged San Diegans to take care of themselves this Halloween, reminding residents to be careful on the streets, trick-or-treating or not, especially as it gets darker.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.