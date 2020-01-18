2 Dead, 3 Hurt in Fiery Crash off Mission Valley Freeway Ramp

You are watching a livestream of NBC 7 News Today in the player above.

Two people died and three others were injured when a car drove off the transition ramp between westbound Interstate 8 and state Route 163 early Saturday.

The car launched off the transition ramp at about 3 a.m. and landed about 40 feet below the ramp, hitting a palm tree on the way down, according to California Highway Patrol officer Christopher Radoff.

When the car reached the ground it burst into flames.

CHP officers were able to pull three people from the burning vehicle but were unable to reach a fourth, Radoff said. The fourth person died at the scene.

After CHP was able to control the flames, a fifth person was found dead inside the charred vehicle.

CHP is investigating the crash but does believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

The investigation shut down major freeway interchanges in Mission Valley; The ramp from I-8 to SR-163 and SR-163 to 1-8 will be closed indefinitely.

