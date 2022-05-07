SDPD

2 Dead, 3 Hospitalized Following Crash in Midway District

The crash involving a pick up truck and a mini van happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of at Camino Del Rio West and Sports Arena Boulevard, police said

By Aleah Jarin

Two people were killed and three were hospitalized after a two-car crash occurred in the Midway District Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Officers confirmed the two people dead were in the mini van. Police pronounced them dead at the scene. The three other people involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital, SDPD said.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

The incident prompted several road closures.

Rosecrans Street is closed in both directions from Kurtz Street to Midway Drive and all east and westbound traffic on Sports Arena Boulevard are shut down from East Drive to Pacific Highway, police said.

All southbound traffic from the I-8 and I-5 off-ramps into the Sports Arena area via Camino Del Rio West or Rosecrans are closed.

No other information was immediately available.

Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

