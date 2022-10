Two people died, two others were critically injured and two more have minor injuries after two cars crashed around 3 p.m. in Mission Beach Saturday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Police and SDFD are responding to the incident at Mission Boulevard near San Fernando Place.

Watch for traffic in the area.

No other information was available at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.