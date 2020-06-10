ramona

2 Dead, 1 injured in Car Crash in Ramona

Cal Fire San Diego requested an air ambulance as the occupants were trapped

By NBC 7 Staff

Two people are dead and one person was airlifted to a local hospital after a traffic collision in Ramona, said Cal Fire San Diego.

Cal Fire responded to the scene at around 12:14 p.m. on Mussey Grade Road. Officials later requested air ambulance as the occupants were trapped.

At around 12:54 p.m. Cal Fire confirmed that one person had been extricated and was en route to a local trauma center, their condition is unknown. Unfortunately, two occupants did not survive the crash.

It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

