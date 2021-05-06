2 Children Killed in Chula Vista House Fire

Two children were killed overnight when a fire ripped through a home in San Diego’s South Bay, officials confirmed. Here's what we know, so far.

The fire sparked around 12:30 a.m. at a home along a cul-de-sac on the 200 block of Coralwood Court in Chula Vista. The neighborhood is south of Bonita Road and Interstate 805.

Chula Vista Fire Department Capt. Linda D’Orsi told NBC 7 a mom, dad and their two kids were inside the home. The children couldn’t escape the fire and died at the scene, D’Orsi said.

The mom and dad survived; the dad was taken to a local hospital with severe burn injuries, officials said.

The fire is under investigation; four hours later, fire crews remained at the scene.

No further details were immediately released by investigators.

