2 Children Burned in Serra Mesa Garage Fire, Police Investigating

Two children were burned in a fire that broke out in a detached garage at a housing complex in Serra Mesa late Sunday night, and police are investigating.

The two children, ages two and four, were transported to UC San Diego's burn unit for treatment of their injuries, according to a spokesperson for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. One child was listed in critical condition. the other child's condition was listed as stable, though it was not clear how severe the injuries were.

The fire started at about 11:40 p.m. in The Village at Serra Mesa housing complex off of Murray Ridge Road just south of Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

Fodi Moasa, who works at a gas station across the street, says he heard a neighbor calling for help shortly after. Moasa locked up his shop and he and a customer ran to help.

"The fire had already became kind of bad and we broke down the garage door and we found a kid passed out in the garage," Moasa said.

Medics arrived on scene and started resuscitating the passed-out child, Moasa said. The other child was also barely breathing, he added.

Moasa said the children's mother showed up minutes after the bystanders broke the garage door. She pulled her vehicle too close to the garage and it caught on fire, too. She went with her children to the hospital, he said.

SDFD said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental but police will investigate why the children were in the locked garage.

The fire caused about $60,000 worth of damage to the building and about $30,000 worth of damage to the contents inside.