2 cars crash head-on on SR-163 near Hillcrest

At least one person was injured when a wrong-way driver crashed with another vehicle on southbound state Route 163 in the Hillcrest area Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. at Robinson Avenue. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived minutes later and transported passengers to the hospital, although it was not immediately clear how many people were involved and the extent of their injuries.

Video from the scene showed a gray SUV and a white sedan with severe damage under the Robinson Avenue overpass. The white sedan was lifted onto the shoulder of the road.

The crash prompted CHP to shut down all lanes of southbound SR-163 Friday morning. Lanes were reopened before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.