2 Cars Crash Head-On on Jamacha Boulevard

At least two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley Monday, according to officials.

The two vehicles collided near the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Kempton Street just before 10 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol communications. A third vehicle parked along the street appeared to also have been struck.

At least one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews spent about 30 minutes working to free the trapped individual.

It was not immediately clear how many others were involved nor the extent of any injuries.

At the scene, an SUV and a blue sedan were mangled, with pieces of debris scattered across both sides of Jamacha Boulevard, a main thoroughfare also known as state Route 54.

Firefighters and law enforcement individuals were on scene through 11 a.m. to investigate the crash. The cause was not yet known.

During the investigation, Jamacha Boulevard was closed between Kempton Street and Gillespie Drive.