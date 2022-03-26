2 Car Crash Causes Power Outage to Hundreds, Evacuation of an Apartment Complex in El Cajon

A crash involving two cars caused a power outage and an evacuation of an apartment complex in El Cajon Saturday morning, the El Cajon Police Department said.

Officers said a male driver of a Honda attempted to enter S. Mollison Avenue from Merritt Drive and hit another Honda, occupied by two women, which was driving northbound on S. Mollison Avenue around 9 a.m.

The crash sent the Honda that was occupied by two women into a power pole, which snapped it and caused the power lines to come down, police said. The women were trapped for a short time due to the electrical lines.

All three people were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The downed pole then started to catch a tree on fire and the Portofino apartment complex was evacuated due to fear of the fire, police said.

El Cajon police said around 9:20 a.m. to avoid the area and roadway closures were in place.

Roadway closures due to a major traffic collision in the 800 block of Mollison. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/Ce7eA8Rlge — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) March 26, 2022

Police said all power was off for hundreds of people in the neighborhood and the water was off at the Portofino Apartment complex.

SDG&E was at the scene working on the power pole, officials said.