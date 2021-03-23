2 Arrested in Killing of Teen at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista

Two teenagers suspected in the killing of a 17-year-old victim at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista have been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Dan Peak said Larry Bradford, 18, and one minor who is 16 years old are now in custody for the March 11 shooting death of the teenager. The pair were arrested Monday at a home in Spring Valley.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Peak said Bradford is facing a charge of accessory to murder; the minor is facing a charge of homicide and was booked into Juvenile Hall.

A third suspect – identified by police as Deonte Martinez, 22 – is also accused of shooting at the victim, but he remains at large. Peak said Martinez is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public. Anyone who has information on Martinez’s whereabouts can reach out to the CVPD at (619) 691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Authorities in Eastlake are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old boy was shot at a park.

The Deadly Shooting at Sunset View Park

On March 11, at around 7:20 p.m., Chula Vista police were called to Sunset View Park on South Greensview Drive to investigate reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage victim on the ground in the parking lot. He had been shot. The teen was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, but he did not survive.

According to investigators, the teen went to the park with some acquaintances that evening and, while at the park, the group got into a fight. After the fight, two of the suspects pulled out guns and fired on the victim.

Peak said the motive behind the fight and the shooting is unknown.

Because the victim was only 17, police have not released his name.

Chula Vista Leaders Denounce Violence in Community

Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla released a statement following the teen’s deadly shooting at Sunset View Park. As a parent, Padilla said he could “not imagine what this young person’s family must be going through right now.”

“My heart goes out to the family and their loved ones during this very difficult time....As the investigation progresses, I am in constant communication with the chief of police to monitor the situation. Ensuring that the necessary resources are available to keep our communities safe is my highest priority,” Padilla’s statement said.

Chula Vista City Councilmember John McCann said in a NextDoor post earlier this month that the city was adding police patrols around the park.

McCann said he has a personal connection to the area.

"Sunset View Park is a family park where I helped coach both my sons in soccer," McCann said. "So, I share the concerns with you and our community.”

Another shooting took place at Sunset View Park on March 6. In that incident, a 15-year-old boy was shot but survived. The CVPD said investigators have not established that those shootings were in any way connected.